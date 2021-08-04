Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $1.72 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,872.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.55 or 0.06815615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01377641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00360264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.30 or 0.00602665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00352912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00299448 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

