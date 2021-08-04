ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACVA opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.