Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $288.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

