Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 441.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 75,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,363. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

