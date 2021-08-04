Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,383. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

