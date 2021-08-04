Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

SHW traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $296.71. 11,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $213.63 and a 52 week high of $296.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.13.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

