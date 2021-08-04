Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 481,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,586. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.