Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

