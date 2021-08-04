Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 29,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $3,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 112,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,921. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

