Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 6,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,065,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 821,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 196,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

