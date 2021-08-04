Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 3.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $3.97 on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

