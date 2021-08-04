Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 11,700 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,009 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 322,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,420,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. 93,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,711. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.