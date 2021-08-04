Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,277 shares of company stock worth $13,816,386. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.88. 131,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,252. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

