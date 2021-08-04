Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 147,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

