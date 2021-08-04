Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up 1.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

