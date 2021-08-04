AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

