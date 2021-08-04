AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.47 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $58.48 million and $11.95 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,819,498 coins and its circulating supply is 125,377,022 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

