Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $12.25 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares during the quarter. Camping World makes up 11.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Camping World worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in Camping World by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. 97,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,850. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

