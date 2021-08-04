Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for approximately 13.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.52% of XPEL worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,047. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,472. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.27.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

