Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for about 4.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 1,053,172 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $111,034,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 344,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after buying an additional 201,934 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.37. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

