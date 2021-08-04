Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Limbach accounts for approximately 5.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 1.85% of Limbach worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

LMB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 61,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,021. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

