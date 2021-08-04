Aditus Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Aditus coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a market capitalization of $129,706.25 and approximately $5,807.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

