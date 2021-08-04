Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,439.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,439 ($44.93) and last traded at GBX 3,422 ($44.71), with a volume of 556197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,383 ($44.20).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,955.54.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.