Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $624.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $631.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

