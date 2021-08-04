adToken (ADT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $316,965.23 and approximately $760.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

adToken (ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

