Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$1.000 EPS.

AEIS traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.37. 516,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.