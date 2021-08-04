Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

AEIS traded down $10.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.96. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,161. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

