Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Richard Owen Buys 25,000 Shares

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).
LON AEO opened at GBX 35.89 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52).
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
