Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Insider Richard Owen Buys 25,000 Shares

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) insider Richard Owen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

LON AEO opened at GBX 35.89 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.70 ($0.52).

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

