AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 8,700 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.07. 116,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,562. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.