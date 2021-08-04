Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.74. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 820,506 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $86.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.