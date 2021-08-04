Aeternity Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and $5.78 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,119,207 coins and its circulating supply is 341,298,264 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.