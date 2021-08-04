Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.37). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 162,787 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 864.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

