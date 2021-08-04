Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Cut by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

A traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 13,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,876. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

