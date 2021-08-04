Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Agilysys worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 41.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

