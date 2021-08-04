Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 6.6%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64. Approximately 431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,472,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on API shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth $116,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth $66,012,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $51,616,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 606,094 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

