Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 30,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

