Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 342.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 88,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

