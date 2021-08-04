Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 895,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.86. Airbus has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

