AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.15

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $22.47 million and $3.54 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.