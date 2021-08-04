Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 135 at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AAF traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.82. Airtel Africa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

