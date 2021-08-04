Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.81. 101,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

