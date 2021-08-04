Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,698. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,137 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

