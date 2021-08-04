Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $140.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AKAM. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 169,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,293. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

