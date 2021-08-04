Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $119.82

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.82, but opened at $113.00. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $111.35, with a volume of 35,408 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,752,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

