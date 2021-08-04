Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 4,441 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $159,380.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 156,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $708.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

