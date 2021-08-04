Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 368,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,945 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

