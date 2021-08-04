Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

ALB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $212.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.80.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

