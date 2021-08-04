Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.80.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.09. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $212.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

