Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells $1,013,150.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,707. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $8,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,013,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,688,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.