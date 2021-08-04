Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $61.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033722 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.00259804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.72 or 0.02575119 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,669,341,624 coins and its circulating supply is 3,173,659,887 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

